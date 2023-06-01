PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Inside The Dam: Previewing OV Weekend | Baseball Previews Regionals P1 | Beaver Baseball By The Numbers | Analysis: What Are The Beavers Getting In Saldate? | WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews Baton Rouge Regional P2

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Thursday.

Bazzana, who is set to play in his second NCAA postseason this weekend, leads the Pac-12 Conference with 59 walks and 36 stolen bases, which rank sixth and 10th, respectively, in the nation. He’s also amongst the conference leaders – and leads the Beavers – with a .379 batting average and 20 doubles. He’s also scored 75 times, in addition to hitting three triples and driving in 53 runs, which is second only to Mason Guerra’s 54 at Oregon State.

It’s the second postseason honor of Bazzana’s career. He was named a Freshman All-American by multiple publications last season.

The Sydney, Australia native was also named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection this year, in addition to being an All-Defensive Team honoree. Bazzana has also been selected as an Academic All-District selection by the College Sports Communicators and is eligible to be an Academic All-American.

Bazzana gives the Beavers at least one All-American selection every year since 2011, with 22 different student-athletes recognized over that stretch. He is the first second-team selection by Collegiate Baseball since Trevor Larnach in 2018.

Bazzana and the Beavers open the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Friday night. OSU squares off with Sam Houston in a game that starts at 5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. in Louisiana). It will be available live on ESPN+.

MORE: Beavers Land WR Logan Saldate | Sneak Peek At Sam Houston | Beavers Headed To Baton Rouge Regional | 5 OSU Football Kickoff, TV Times Announced |