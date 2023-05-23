PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State infielders Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester have been named All-Pac-12 First Team selections, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Bazzana has also been selected to the All-Defensive Team while pitchers Ryan Brown and Trent Sellers and outfielders Mason Guerra and Micah McDowell have been named to the honorable mention squad.

The selections are made by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Bazzana enters the Pac-12 Tournament with an Oregon State-best .376 batting average, and leads the Pac-12 with 36 stolen bases, 74 runs scored, 56 walks and a .509 on-base percentage. He’s also among the league leaders with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 52 runs batted in. The first-team selection is the second of Bazzana’s career.

Forrester’s a first-teamer for the second time in his career as well and he was an honorable mention pick as a freshman in 2021. The junior has a .340 batting average this season to go along with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 53 walks. Those 53 walks rank second in the league, trailing only Bazzana. Forrester enters the tournament having reached base safely in 54 consecutive games.

Brown is recognized by the conference’s coaches for a second time after being named first team last season. He leads the Pac-12 with 10 saves this season and has a 4-1 record and 3.33 earned run average. The righty has struck out 30 to just five walks in 27 innings of work. Opponents are batting just .186 against him.

Sellers, in his first season with the Beavers, is second in the Pac-12 with 101 strikeouts. He has a 6-5 record and 5.13 ERA this season. He was named the conference’s pitcher of the week in February after striking out 12 Coppin State batters.

Guerra’s recognition is the first of his two-year career at Oregon State. The sophomore is batting .311 and is tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. He also has 15 doubles with 52 RBI and 29 walks while swiping five bases.

McDowell’s recognition is also the first of his career. The center fielder is batting .345 – second to Bazzana for the OSU team lead – with 15 doubles, six home runs and 41 RBI. He’s also second to Bazzana with 15 stolen bases and has drawn 29 walks.

Pac-12 Tournament Tickets

Oregon State opens play at the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets to the Pac-12 Tournament by visiting https://bit.ly/OSUP12Tournament.