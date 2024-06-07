PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH | WATCH: Beavers Preview Super Regional vs UK | 5 Takeaways For OSU Baseball Ahead Of Supers

DALLAS – Oregon State junior Travis Bazzana is one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers (NCBWA) announced on Thursday.

Bazzana is joined by pitchers Chase Burns (Wake Forest) and Hagen Smith (Arkansas), corner infielder Charlie Condon (Georgia) and first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone (Florida).

Bazzana has set the Oregon State single-season program record for home runs at 28, runs scored (84) and total bases (193). He ranks second in the nation with 74 walks, a .575 on-base percentage, .937 slugging percentage and 1.512 OPS.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, he heads into the Lexington Super Regional with a .415 batting average, which ranks fourth in the nation. He has seven multiple-home run games this season, and 10 games with three or more runs batted in. He’s added 16 doubles, four triples, a career-high 66 RBI and 16 stolen bases this season.

The honor is the third in as many days for Bazzana, who is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger of the Year Award. Bazzana is looking to become the Beavers’ second winner for both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award, which Adley Rutschman swept in 2019.

The winner of the 2024 award will be announced on Friday, June 10 at a news conference at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Bazzana and the Beavers open the NCAA Lexington Super Regional Saturday at 3 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPNU.

OSU Athletics