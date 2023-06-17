PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: TX RB Previews OSU OV | Analysis: OL Dylan Sikorski | Jayden Dixon-Veal Reopens Recruitment | Inside The Dam: Top QB Target Notes | Oregon State Lands OL Dylan Sikorski | Previewing Oregon State's upcoming official visit weekend

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State sophomore infielder Travis Bazzana has earned his third All-American honor this postseason, taking Second-Team recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) on Friday.

He’s also been recognized a second-teamer by Collegiate Baseball and third-teamer by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Bazzana, who was also named a Freshman All-American last season, broke the OSU single-season record with 36 stolen bases in 2023. He’s currently tied for the Pac-12 lead with 59 walks, which are tied for the third-most in a single season by a Beaver. He also led OSU with a .374 batting average, 20 walks and three triples. Bazzana finished the season second on the team with 55 runs batted in and was third with 11 home runs.

This year, he’s also been selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team as voted upon by the conference’s coaches, in addition to being named to the All-Defensive Team. Bazzana was also selected to the All-Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Baton Rouge Regional teams.

Those are just his on the field honors. Last week, he was named an Academic All-America Third-Team selection by College Sports Communicators.