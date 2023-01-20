As expected, there has been plenty of activity throughout the initial offseason window of the transfer portal. But that initial window has closed, and student-athletes will now have to wait until the spring transfer window opens up to enter their names into the portal. With that being said, Rivals.com takes a look at how each team in the Pac-12 fared as they rode the wave of roster changes during the initial window. ***** MORE CONFERENCE REPORTS: Big Ten | ACC | SEC | Big 12 CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

ARIZONA

Former Oregon LB Justin Flowe (USA Today Sports)

ARIZONA STATE

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (USA Today Sports)

CALIFORNIA

Former Oregon RB Byron Cardwell (USA Today Sports)

COLORADO

Former Jackson State DB/WR Travis Hunter (USA Today Sports)

OREGON

Former Texas OL Junior Angilau (USA Today Sports)

OREGON STATE

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei (USA Today Sports)

STANFORD

Former FIU LB Gaethan Bernadel

UCLA

Former Cal WR J Michael Sturdivant (USA Today Sports)

USC

Former South Carolina RB Marshawn Lloyd (USA Today Sports)

UTAH

Former Stanford LB Levani Damuni (USA Today Sports)

WASHINGTON

Former Oklahoma State DB Jabbar Muhammed (USA Today Sports)

WASHINGTON STATE