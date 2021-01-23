PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

In a series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for Oregon State in 2020 according to PFF analytics.

After wrapping up the Top 10 Defensive Players, we now shift to the offense... Coming in at No. 5 is quarterback Chance Nolan.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 17 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

