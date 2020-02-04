News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 11:13:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Oregon State Offensive Players in 2019: No. 3 Jake Luton

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to PFFs' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 3 is quarterback Jake Luton.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 17 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

No. 3 Jake Luton
Overall season grade: 88.0

Passing:

86.3

Running:

66.8

Fumble:

79.3

Season snap count:

731
A grade of "60" is considered average | scale is 0-100
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}