After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to PFFs' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 2 is offensive lineman Blake Brandel.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 17 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!