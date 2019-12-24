In a new series that BeaversEdge.com will be running over the next couple of weeks, we'll be going through the top offensive and defensive players for Oregon State in 2019 according to PFF analytics.

Coming in at No. 1 is outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 23 Beaver defenders played 100+ snaps

