This upcoming weekend, some of the top prospects in Oklahoma and Northeast Texas will travel together to the Pacific Northwest for a multi-school tour.

Members of the C4 Sports Performance 7v7 organization, which includes a handful of 2026 national prospects, will visit Oregon, Oregon State, and Portland State in one weekend trip.

Among the group will be top-100 prospect and No. 3 defensive end in the 2026 cycle, Colton Yarbrough out of Durant, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-5, 240 pounder holds an offer from Oregon. In fact at this time, the Ducks may be considered the leader in the clubhouse for his eventual commitment.