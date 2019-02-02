After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to Pro Football Focus' grades/analytics. Isaiah Hodgins has the highest overall grade not only on the offensive side of the ball, but the whole team as well. Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 18 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 1 Isaiah Hodgins Overall season grade: 84.5 Receiving grade: 85.3 Drop grade: 90.3 Fumble grade: 74.7 Season snap count: 667 (7th most on offense)

2018 STATS

11 games played 59 receptions (80 targets | 73.8%) 876 yards (221 yards after catch) 5 touchdowns 45 first down receptions 1 drop

HODGINS VS THE PAC-12

Here is how Hodgins' offensive grades and advanced statistics stack up to every other wide receiver in the Pac-12 that had a minimum of 30 targets (48 WRs qualified for this). Overall season grade: No. 3 Receiving grade: No. 4 Drop grade: No. 3 Fumbling grade: No. 10 Reception %: No. 9 Receiving yards: No. 5 First down receptions: No. 5 Yards after catch: No. 17

HODGINS' RECEIVING CHART

The chart below shows Hodgins' stats for each part of the field. Here is how to read it: Targets/Receptions (drops) Yards (Yards after catch) TD/INT NFL QB rating when targeted

TOP GAME OF THE SEASON

Hodgins had four 100+ yard receiving games and he graded highly in each of those contests, but his highest single game grade of the season came against Nevada. Hodgins caught 14 pass on 17 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown. He had 91 yards receiving after the catch, a season high. His game grade against the Wolfpack was 84.5.

OUTLOOK ON HODGINS

It may surprise some than Hodgins graded higher than Jermar Jefferson to take the top spot on this Pro Football Focus list. It may be even more surprising that Hodgins' grade was better by five points. Jefferson definitely had an amazing season and had more attention, but the PFF evaluators clearly loved what Hodgins did in 2018. He should have another strong year in 2019 too, as he enters his junior season. On paper, Oregon State's quarterback situation is looking the best it has been since Sean Mannion was at OSU. This will greatly help Hodgins' game as well.

Top Beaver Offensive Players in 2018

Top Beaver Defenders in 2018