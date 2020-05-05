Duncanville High School in Texas has a stacked offensive line heading into the 2020-2021 season. One of the reasons it is such a force is because 2022 offensive tackle Jaylen Early is part of it.

Oregon State has dipped into Texas frequently for recruits under head coach Jonathan Smith, and even pulled a player from Duncanville in the 2020 cycle in wide receiver Zeriah Beason. Early is the next target from the area.

"Right now I am just getting to know the staff," said Early. "The offer was a bit surprising, I didn't really know they were looking at me. Coach Hynson is recruiting me and tells me I could really fit in at Oregon State."

