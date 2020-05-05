Top 2022 OL Jaylen Early Has Ties To Oregon State
Duncanville High School in Texas has a stacked offensive line heading into the 2020-2021 season. One of the reasons it is such a force is because 2022 offensive tackle Jaylen Early is part of it.
Oregon State has dipped into Texas frequently for recruits under head coach Jonathan Smith, and even pulled a player from Duncanville in the 2020 cycle in wide receiver Zeriah Beason. Early is the next target from the area.
"Right now I am just getting to know the staff," said Early. "The offer was a bit surprising, I didn't really know they were looking at me. Coach Hynson is recruiting me and tells me I could really fit in at Oregon State."
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound standout has garnered national attention, adding offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, and many schools close to home such as Texas A&M and Texas.
"It's a blessing," Early said. "I'm really happy right now and think a lot of it has come from my athletic ability and desire to get better."
Beaver wide receiver Zeriah Beason played with Early at Duncanville before enrolling early at Oregon State. The two have already been in contact since he picked up the offer.
"We are cool, Zeriah is really good teammate," said Early. "He texted me congratulations when I got the offer and we have texted a few times since."
There is no doubt that Oregon State will have their hands full with competition, but having connections to the school could help the Beavs remain a factor in Early's recruitment.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.