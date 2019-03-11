BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle, Stephen Thompson Jr. and Kylor Kelley all received Pac-12 honors on Monday, as selected by a vote of the 12 conference coaches.

Tinkle was selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team, Thompson Jr. was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and Kelley was picked for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

inkle is the only repeat honoree in the conference to make the All-Pac-12 First Team. He’s the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in the league in scoring (second, 20.7), rebounding (fifth, 8.2), assists (ninth, 3.9) and steals (fourth, 1.7).

A redshirt junior from Missoula, Mont., Tinkle has scored in double figures in 64 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Oregon State history, and is seventh on the program’s career scoring list (1,638) and 10th on the career rebounding list (664).

Thompson Jr. was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team after recently being named the 2018-19 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

A senior from Los Angeles, Calif., Thompson Jr. holds the Oregon State record with 230 career 3-pointers and is fourth on the program’s career scoring list with 1,757 points, trailing only Beaver legends Gary Payton, Steve Johnson and Mel Counts.

Kelley is just the fifth Oregon State player to be selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team since the recognition began in 2008. He leads the conference and is second in the nation in blocked shots per game (3.40) and has multiple blocks in 25 of the 30 games.

The junior from Gervais, Ore., has set three school records this season - blocked shots in a game (9 vs. Pepperdine), blocked shots in a season (102 and counting) and consecutive games with multiple blocked shots (15).

It’s the 11th straight year an Oregon State player has earned All-Pac-12 recognition. The Beavers now have 40 All-Pac-12 selections since 1979.

For more on the All-Pac-12 teams, click here.

