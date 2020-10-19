BeaversEdge - Tinkle And Co Working On Rising California Power Forward

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After missing on a big 2021 target in Ben Gregg, many people have wondered where Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State will turn.

When you look at the offer sheet, you will mostly see players committed to other schools and of course you'll see DaShawn Davis, who was a big win for the Beavers on the recruiting trail. As it stands, there is currently one player who you will see with "undecided" next to their name, and that is Garden Grove (CA) power forward Michael Wu.