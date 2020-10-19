BeaversEdge - Tinkle And Co Working On Rising California Power Forward

Tinkle And Co Working On Rising California Power Forward
After missing on a big 2021 target in Ben Gregg, many people have wondered where Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State will turn.
When you look at the offer sheet, you will mostly see players committed to other schools and of course you'll see DaShawn Davis, who was a big win for the Beavers on the recruiting trail. As it stands, there is currently one player who you will see with "undecided" next to their name, and that is Garden Grove (CA) power forward Michael Wu.
Wu spent the 2019-2020 season at the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida. While at Montverde, Wu helped the team to a 25-0 record and created a name for himself while doing so.
Since that time, Wu has headed West to Orangewood SDA Academy and added offers from Oregon State, Cal, Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara, and was once committed to Eastern Kentucky.
Wu is a near seven footer at 6-foot-9 220-pounds and shows lots of athleticism and solid post moves in games. With some continuing development Wu can become a force in the college basketball scene, potentially in Corvallis.
