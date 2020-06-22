BeaversEdge - Three Recruits Who Could Be Next To Commit To Oregon State

Three Recruits Who Could Be Next To Commit To Oregon State
Oregon State added a massive piece to their 2021 class last week when Portland (OR) running back Damir Collins made his commitment to the Beavs over multiple other suitors.
The 2021 class projects to be a smaller one, but there is still plenty of room for many more additions. Lots of work is being done on the recruiting trail, and the staff has their eye on a few different players who may be nearing a decision. We take a look at each of those three below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news