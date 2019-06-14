Oregon State picked up one of the best players from the state of Oregon last night when McNary High School linebacker Jason "Junior" Walling made his pledge to the Beavers.

Walling is the eighth player to join Oregon State's class of 2020, which has seen substantial growth in the past month.

Walling is very familiar with the program thanks to his father being a former player in the 1990's and growing up a Beaver fan. Now, it is Junior's turn to shine.

- Jared Halus