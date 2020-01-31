News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 10:13:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Three & Out: Signing Day Preview; Hoops Updates; Elia Migao Talks OSU Offer

Jared Halus and Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge Staff

It's another edition of the Three & Out as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughterand Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus take a look at all the latest news relevant to Oregon State athletics.

This week, Slaughter and Halus preview the upcoming signing day, give the latest on Oregon State men's and women's basketball, and share the latest from 2021 offensive lineman Elia Migao, who recently added an offer from the Beavs.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}