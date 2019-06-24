This week, Slaughter and Halus dive into the impact of newcomers arriving in Corvallis, their favorite recruits in the 2020 class, and the coaching staff making inroads early on for young talent.

While a lot of the Oregon State football news in recent weeks has been focused on 2020 recruits and beyond, it's important to note that the newest batch of reinforcements are on campus and have arrived to help speed up the rebuild.

While a portion of the class has already arrived on campus and participated in spring practices, the majority of recruits come in over the summer and are ready for the start of fall camp in August.

While this portion of the 2019 class is largely highlighted by incoming freshman, the group also includes the highly-touted Nathan Eldridge, who's expected to fill the starting center job immediately.

Oregon State truly needed this class of athletes to be able to compete a higher level this season, and we've already seen the impact of those who've already arrived. Now it's up to this group of freshman to make their mark on the program and help further build the low ego, high output mantra.

Link to the 2019 class

- Brenden Slaughter