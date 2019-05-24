Since joining the staff at BeaversEdge, I have spoken to many different recruits at all positions. One thing that has always stood out is the way that each one of them speaks about the staff at Oregon State.

Words like caring, genuine, and different are a few that stand out amongst the many positive ones that are commonly spoken about head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff. One coach stands out to me, however, and that is coach Blue Adams.

Adams started at Oregon State in late January, but if I did not know that, I would tell you he is one of the veterans. His hard work and impact is obvious, and if you need someone else to tell you, here are some quotes from a few recruits:

"He is a very genuine guy, and you can tell he cares about the guys he is trying to recruit." - 2020 S Semaj Verner

"Coach Adams and I have a great relationship. It was nice to go up there and meet coach him for the first time even though we have kept that connection and created a relationship." - 2020 DB Donovan Clark

"I think he is a really cool dude, and he seems to know what he is talking about. He is showing a lot of interest in me. I really like him.” - 2020 ATH John Humphrey

"He really cares. He can call me and talk to me like normal, we don't even have to talk about football." - 2020 CB Khary Crump

- Jared Halus