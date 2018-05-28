The Top 3: Oregon State Wide Receiver Targets
For the next several weeks, BeaversEdge.com is going position-by-position looking at Oregon State's top recruits that we believe they have a legitimate chance with in the 2019 class.
The Top 3: Quarterbacks | Running backs
Note: This article is our analysis of the top recruits and may not directly coincide with the OSU coaching staff's big board of recruits.
Wide receiver outlook: When you look at OSU's offensive roster at skill positions, they're very young. They only graduate Jake Luton and Timmy Hernandez. At the wide receiver spot, Oregon State is expected to return nine scholarship wide receivers after this season, which is plenty, and OSU will probably add another couple receivers in the 2019 class. Oregon State is in the mix for some solid receiver prospects but to my knowledge, there's not a star studded one they're really after, which is fine. There are more important positions to focus on, and the guys listed below are solid options for Oregon State.
