The Top 3: Oregon State Running Back Targets
For the next several weeks, BeaversEdge.com is going position-by-position looking at Oregon State's top recruits that we believe they have a legitimate chance with in the 2019 class.
The Top 3: Quarterbacks
Note: This article is our analysis of the top recruits and may not directly coincide with the OSU coaching staff's big board of recruits.
Running back outlook: The Beavers have a fairly young and promising stable of running backs, and on paper, they don't lose anyone after this season. Artavis Pierce is obviously a workhorse running back and will be for the next two seasons, and Calvin Tyler has shown some serious promise. BJ Baylor really looks the part and is an interesting prospect. As far as 2019 recruits go, it's kind of a crap shoot at this point as not many of these running back prospects have visited Oregon State. I think OSU is just fine if they only get one running back recruit in this class so it's not a huge rush to get one committed. They have plenty of young backs already, and I think Jermar Jefferson plays as a true freshman.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news