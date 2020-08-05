BeaversEdge - The five best linebacker groups in college football

The five best linebacker groups in college football
Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the linebackers.
1. ALABAMA
Shane Lee stepped up in a big way last season, and Dylan Moses should be back with a vengeance. We know there will always be talent at Alabama, and you could make a case for No. 1 here.
2. OREGON STATE
The Beavers return everyone, including Hamilcar Rashed, who is among the elite in the country as a pass rusher from his position. He also anticipates the play very well. Andrzej Hughes-Murray has shown his ability as well, and Addison Gumbs should return and have a breakout season.
3. NORTHWESTERN
Paddy Fisher had another solid season last year, but by his standards it was sub-par, so watch out now. Fisher should get back to his 100-plus tackles form, and Northwestern doesn’t lose anyone from a key group under Pat Fitzgerald. And the scary part? Blake Gallagher might be a better tackler than Fisher.
4. CAL
Another Pac-12 team makes the list, as Kuony Deng and Cameron Goode are both elite tacklers, and Deng is a long, athletic freak. And this is with Evan Weaver gone.
5. VIRGINIA TECH
The Hokies are very good at linebacker, led by Rayshard Ashby, who is a tackling machine, and Dax Hollifield, who is starting to emerge. Hollifield had three picks last season.
OTHER LINEBACKERS OF NOTE
Nick Bolton is one of the best linebackers in the nation for Missouri, as is Garrett Wallow at TCU and there is talent around them in defenses that feature them. ... Ohio State has a very deep group, led by Tuf Borland, Pete Werner and Baron Browning. ... KJ Britt is one of the best in the country for Auburn and there is some young talent around him — especially Owen Pappoe. ... Henry To’oto'o is one of the best young linebackers in college football and is surrounded by some talent, as this could be the strength of the Tennessee defense. ... Chazz Surratt is an absolute beast at linebacker for North Carolina and others are expected to step up this season... Antjuan Simmons and Cam McGrone lead solid linebacker groups for Michigan State and Michigan, respectively.