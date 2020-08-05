BeaversEdge - The five best linebacker groups in college football

*****

1. ALABAMA

Shane Lee (AP Images)

Shane Lee stepped up in a big way last season, and Dylan Moses should be back with a vengeance. We know there will always be talent at Alabama, and you could make a case for No. 1 here.

*****

2. OREGON STATE

Addison Gumbs (AP Images)

The Beavers return everyone, including Hamilcar Rashed, who is among the elite in the country as a pass rusher from his position. He also anticipates the play very well. Andrzej Hughes-Murray has shown his ability as well, and Addison Gumbs should return and have a breakout season.

*****

3. NORTHWESTERN

Paddy Fisher (AP Images)

Paddy Fisher had another solid season last year, but by his standards it was sub-par, so watch out now. Fisher should get back to his 100-plus tackles form, and Northwestern doesn’t lose anyone from a key group under Pat Fitzgerald. And the scary part? Blake Gallagher might be a better tackler than Fisher.

*****

4. CAL

Cameron Goode (left) (AP Images)

Another Pac-12 team makes the list, as Kuony Deng and Cameron Goode are both elite tacklers, and Deng is a long, athletic freak. And this is with Evan Weaver gone.

*****

5. VIRGINIA TECH

Rayshard Ashby

The Hokies are very good at linebacker, led by Rayshard Ashby, who is a tackling machine, and Dax Hollifield, who is starting to emerge. Hollifield had three picks last season.



OTHER LINEBACKERS OF NOTE