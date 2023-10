THE EDGE: OREGON STATE

Despite D.J. Uiagalelei having some up-and-downs over the last few weeks, the Beavers still have the edge at the quarterback position. Uiagaleeli has still been a plus at the position. For Cal, Sam Jackson has had his own up-and-downs but is completing just 52.6% of his passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns to just interceptions.