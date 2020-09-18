BeaversEdge - The 3-2-1: The Pac-12 Is On The Clock

With the Pac-12 Conference looking to restart its football season as soon as late-October, BeaversEdge.com dives into the narrative in this edition of the 3-2-1.

1. The Pac-12 is forging ahead:

-> After weeks of silence, the Pac-12 finally broke its seal in the wake of the BIG10 announcement. With the BIG10 Conference officially moving ahead with a late-October restart, the Pac-12 and commissioner Larry Scott have been hard at work behind the scenes trying to get their own restart underway.

Logistically, there's a lot of issues that need to be addressed throughout the conference before anything can be started, but it's important to note that there's finally some momentum on the west coast.

Unlike the BIG10, which had coaches, players, and families ready to initiate anarchy against the conference in order to get football back, the Pac-12 stayed quiet and behind the scenes. Because of that difference in approach, the Pac-12 has a lot of work ahead of them.

2. October 31st in the target date:

-> The most ambitious of start dates, multiple sources are reporting that the Pac-12 is roughly targeting a Halloween start for the Pac-12 football season. While that's a great baseline to aim for, the likelihood of actually having games going then isn't super high.

Multiple coaches across the conference have been pleading for a 5-6 week lead time to get their respective teams ready, and given where we are now, it's hard to imagine being able to get that window in before Halloween.

The Quidel rapid-testing machines are supposed to arrive at the 12 member schools by the end of the month, and once that happens and the proper training goes along with it, that's when we'll start to see things move much faster. Once the daily and immediate testing is at the disposal of this conference, there won't be anything holding them back from returning to the field.

3. The conference is much-further behind the BIG10

-> Let me make one thing abundantly clear. The BIG10 and Pac-12 are in completely different hemispheres as it relates to getting back to the field.

Whereas the Pac-12 shut everything down, and in some cases sent their student-athletes home after the decision to postpone, the BIG10 never really stopped. Sure, the contact practices were still a no-no, but they stayed together as a team, worked out, and were able to conduct individual works.

The Pac-12 on the other hand hasn't been waiting in the wings for restart news like the BIG10 and thus is further behind to get their season underway. Simply put, the Pac-12 wasn't expecting to play before Jan. 1st, whereas the BIG10 was wanting to restart the season from the moment it was postponed.