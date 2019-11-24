The 3-2-1: Oregon State's bowl hopes rest on the Civil War after WSU loss
With the Oregon State football team coming up just short against Washington State, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter looks at three things we learned, poses two questions, and makes one prediction in another edition of the 3-2-1.
3 Things We Learned
1. Oregon State's defensive depth exposed: While Oregon State was able to force WSU QB Anthony Gordon into three interceptions, he was otherwise able to pick through the Beaver defense with ease as he threw for 606 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Cougars to a narrow victory. Despite the Beavers forcing FIVE Washington State turnovers, OSU was only able to turn those turnovers into 24 points, which unfortunately wasn't enough against the Air-Raid attack of WSU. Make no mistake, the Beavers were gassed in the late stages of the game, but not being able to manufacture pressure on Gordon is what costed them in this contest. The Beavers managed to sack Gordon just once, on the second play on the game as Isaac Hodgins managed to get home. From that moment on, Gordon was able to evade and maneuver around the pocket as the Beavers couldn't manufacture pressure with three, four, or five rushers. Granted, this was in large part because the Beavers elected to play heavy-coverage, but you can't give a guy that talented five-plus seconds to scan the field, because he'll burn you every time. The Beavers had the unfortunate distinction of not getting the ball last in this contest, but for the defense to allow 606 passing yards shows that OSU needs more in terms of pass-rushing and secondary help.
2. Jonathan Smith has unwavering confidence in his offense: While there's going to be a lot of debate on Smith's decision to go for it on 4th and 4 from the Washington State 43 with 1:14 remaining while sporting a 53-48 lead, I'm of the opinion that Smith made the right call. Ever since Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren have arrived in Corvallis, they've empowered their offense and have shown extreme confidence by going for it in crucial situations. While the downside of being that aggressive perhaps reared its ugly head against the Cougars, that same aggressiveness sealed the deal against Arizona State just a week prior. Smith is still learning and growing as a head coach yes, but with how quickly he's flipped this program, there's little room for second-guessing him. Smith is all about believing his players and giving them the confidence to succeed, and this time it just didn't work out.
3. Establishing a balanced-attack will be key against Oregon: With the WSU loss now squarely in the rearview mirror, it all comes down to the Civil War in Autzen Stadium on Saturday. With the Ducks seeing their playoff hopes dashed at the hands of an all-too-familiar opponent in the Sun Devils, it showed that Oregon is, in fact, beatable, and Herm Edwards might have just given you the blueprint for pulling it off. While ASU QB Jayden Daniels was sensational through the air, the Sun Devils were able to control the clock thanks to relying on RB Eno Benjamin as he carried the ball 31 times for 114 yards. If the Beavers want to keep themselves in the contest against a very-talented Ducks squad, they'll have to establish Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce early and often to help stymie and tire out the Ducks' defense.
Two Questions
1. What will be the mindset of both teams on Saturday? With both squads suffering demoralizing losses heading into the contest, it's going to be very interesting to see who comes out more focused. On paper, Oregon State has more to play for than Oregon does at this point in the season, but on the same token, the Ducks will be plenty motivated to turn it on against their arch-rival. The Beavers have been road-warriors this season, so I expect the Beavers to come out hungry and determined against a more-talented Oregon team. ASU showed a week ago that the Ducks are beatable, and given that that the Beavers just beat the Sun Devils, that should go a long way in confidence heading into the week. Whichever team wants this game more could very well be the one that comes out on top, so watching the mood and narratives from the respective huddles this week will be quite interesting.
2. Will Hamilcar Rashed be effective against Oregon? One of the biggest factors in the Oregon State defense not getting enough pressure on Gordon was because its best outside linebacker wasn't his usual self as he was sporting a club on his left hand. It's unclear exactly what Rashed's injury was, but it was clearly affecting his ability to get past opposing blockers and be his usual self as he didn't record any statistics. The Beavers' defense couldn't manufacture consistent pressure against Gordon without Rashed, so it'll be paramount to see if he can improve before the Civil War because his presence could be the difference.
One Prediction
The Civil War will be closer than expected: If there's one thing you can count on this Saturday in Eugene, it'll be that the Beavers play Oregon a lot better and closer than the pundits expect. After knocking off the Ducks in 2016 (this class' freshman year), the Beavers have been curb-stomped by Oregon in the last two seasons, losing the 2017 matchup 69-10 and dropping last years' contest 55-15. With that being said, I believe there will be plenty of motivation from the senior class to go out swingin' in Eugene. The last two Civil Wars have been as demoralizing and lopsided as just about any in the series, and I don't figure this group will forget that Oregon didn't let off the gas in either of those contests. Sure, the Ducks are better than OSU, but you can't quantify how wonky things can get in rivalry games. With the Beavers needing a win to reach a bowl, you couldn't ask for a better storyline heading into the most important game of the season... The ball is in the Beavers' court to earn a bowl berth in the most fitting way possible.