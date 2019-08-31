With the Oregon State football team dropping its season opener to Oklahoma State by a score of xx-xx, and BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter dives into Jonathan Smith's squad and recaps the contest in this edition of the 3-2-1.

1. The defense still has a long ways to go

I'm going to start by saying this... The Beavers are better than last season on defense.

Just how much better? Well, that's where you find some debate.

After a long offseason where the team proclaimed that they were going to be a stronger defense that was armed with better leadership and talent, that didn't happen on Friday night. In typical Oklahoma State fashion, the Cowboys were able to light it up offensively, torching the Beaver defense to the tune of 555 total yards of offense and 52 points.

While the end result and stats tell a similar story to last season in terms of the Beavers' defensive production, the jury is still out. There were glimpses, granted small ones, where the Beavers did look like a much-improved defense. Whether it was Addison Gumbs recording TFL's or multiple Beavers swarming the ball, there were moments where you thought good things were going to happen. However, it became clear after the first quarter that the Beaver defense was only mariginally better than last season in the opener. There's still plenty of time to right the ship as both Gumbs and Shemar Smith both noted that despite their poor defensive play in game one, they're confident in their abilities and that they'd play better against Hawaii next week.

We'll see how that all transpires, but make no mistake, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has a lot on his plate heading to Honolulu.

2. Jake Luton and Isaiah Hodgins are going to be fun to watch this season

Regardless of how poor the Oregon State defense played in this contest, Jake Luton and Isaiah Hodgins did an incredible job of establishing the next great QB-WR duo in Beaver history. While Luton and Hodgins have dynamic chemistry on the field (see Colorado last year), they haven't been on the field a ton together. However, against the Cowboys, the deadly duo showed their passing prowess as Luton went 23-of-42 for 251 yards and three scores while Hodgins caught nine of Luton's throws for 170 yards and two touchdowns. There's a long way yet to go in this season, but if Friday was any indication, these two are going to be really really exciting to watch this season.

3. Third downs killed Oregon State's chances of an upset

One of the first things that Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith addressed in his postgame press conference was the poor execution that the defense had against Oklahoma State on third-down situations. The Cowboys converted 10 of their 13 third-down attempts and given how crucial and deflating some of those conversions were, they very well might have been the difference in the game. The Beavers, like last season, couldn't get off the field and force a punt or turnover when it mattered most and if the team is going to boast a better defense this season, being stronger in third-down situations is going to be paramount.