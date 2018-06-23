1. Kevin Abel tossed an absolute gem

Coming into this winner-take-all matchup against Mississippi State, Oregon State (52-11-1) had yet to record a quality pitching start as usual stalwarts Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel struggled with command and consistency. That all changed on Saturday as the freshman righty Kevin Abel delivered in the biggest moment of his young career as he worked seven full allowing just one earned run and three walks while striking out five. He picked up his sixth win of the season to improve to 6-1 overall. In addition to his superb pitching, Abel had tremendous defense behind him as the Beavers routinely made play after play to hold up their pitcher. While Abel is most likely done as a starter, he could still come out of the bullpen in the Beavers’ Tuesday or Wednesday games if need be. He’s been nothing short of exceptional in Omaha and having a pitcher in the rhythm he’s in right now could be key to the Beavers winning their first title since 2007.

2. Oregon State’s offense was just enough

While the Beavers didn’t crack the 10 run plateau for the first time in four games, they did do their damage offensively when it mattered. The Beavers tallied just eight hits as a unit, but the damage was done with Tyler Malone blasting a three run home-run in the third to the right field bleachers to give the Beavers a 5-0 advantage. As it turned out, it was all the runs the Beavers needed. All five of the Beavers’ runs were scored in the third inning, but this time it was the pitching that won OSU the game.

3. The Beavers matchup well with Arkansas

Well it’s all come down to this. Just two teams in the field of 64 remain as it all comes down to Arkansas and Oregon State. The Beavers and Razorbacks will meet for the national title Mon-Wed in a best-of-three series with the winner being crowned the national champion. So how do the two teams matchup? Well, very good in fact. These are the two best teams in the country and it’s going be a very exciting two or three baseball games. With Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel rested and available for Pat Casey and Co. in the 1st and 2nd games, in addition to their terrific offense, it’s hard to bet against Oregon State. While Heimlich and Fehmel haven’t had their best stuff so far in the CWS, I’d be willing to bet that both guys will be ready to roll with a national championship on the line. Arkansas counters with two very good pitchers of their own in Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy. Knight (13-0, 2.88 ERA) is fully rested and will be ready to go on Monday night against the Beavers. This matchup has all the makings of a CWS classic and fans will be treated to such over the next few days.