The 3-2-1: Beavers take series against Trojans, eye season finale vs UCLA
Despite a lackluster Sunday contest, Oregon State (42-9-1) still earns series win thanks to superb pitching from Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel.
Three things we learned from the USC series
1. Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel have earned elite status
With dominant back-to-back outings against USC on Friday night, senior southpaw Luke Heimlich and junior Bryce Fehmel have ushered themselves into the Pac-12’s elite. Heimlich, matched his career high with a 14 strikeout performance on Friday while Fehmel limited USC to just one earned run over eight innings in Saturday’s win. In Heimlich’s last six starts, which have all been OSU wins, he’s thrown 45 innings and tallied 72 strikeouts to just five walks and 10 earned runs. Over Fehmel’s last three (also all wins), he’s tallied eight strikeouts in 21 innings pitched against just three walks and two earned runs. That’s pretty elite company for the Beavers starting 1-2 punch and if they continue playing at this high of a level, Oregon State will be able to march themselves deep into the postseason.
2. Oregon State was a completely different team on Sunday
There’s been something about Sundays for the Beavers over the past couple weeks. In the month of May, the Beavers have consistently played their worst overall game of that respective series. For example, against Washington State earlier this month, OSU dominated games one and two before tying a crucial game three. Against Stanford two weeks ago, the Beavers raced out to a 6-1 lead before collapsing bowing out to the Cardinal in another crucial game. Those demons once again resurfaced on Sunday as after the Beavers blew out the Trojans in game one and two and then were shockingly shut out 8-0 in the finale for the Beavers’ first shutout since the 2016 season. With just one regular season series remaining, it’s important that the Beavers end the season on a high-note and lock up a high national seed.
3. OSU received production from key role players
Despite the loss on Sunday, the weekend was still a success from the standpoint that the Beavers perhaps proved that they are the best offensive team in the country from top-to-bottom. Usual stalwarts Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman had a forgettable offensive weekend, but key bottom of the order guys like Kyle Nobach, Zak Taylor, Joe Casey, and Michael Gretler all had clutch hits throughout the weekend that showcased that the Beavers don’t need their top guns to be on in order for OSU to have success. While that offense came crashing to a halt on Sunday, OSU is still is a great position to bounce back.
Going up 2-0 in the series. #Highlights from the win. #gobeavs pic.twitter.com/VNSkNCtsuQ— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 20, 2018
Two questions moving forward
1. Will the Beavers have a Sunday pitcher emerge vs UCLA?
For what seems like the fifth or sixth time this has come up, it appears that the Beavers will have a decision to make for the final Sunday of the season against UCLA. Freshman Kevin Abel made his second consecutive start on Sunday, and was sharp early tallying four strikeouts while only allowing two walks, but ultimately a costly four hits in the bottom of the fifth inning was Abel’s undoing. Will the Beavers give Abel another chance or will OSU find another player to give a Sunday opportunity to?
2. How will the Beavers bounce back from Sunday’s loss?
After last Sunday’s loss to Stanford, the Beavers bounced back in a big way against San Diego as the Beavers tallied 42 runs against San Diego in midweek games before crushing USC by a combined 12-1 in the Friday and Saturday contests. Usually, a Pat Casey coached team doesn’t have to taste defeat for very long and I have a feeling that the Beavers will come out energized, focused, and ready to roll in front of what’s likely to be a sellout and perhaps record-breaking attendance numbers at Goss Stadium for what’s going to be a beautiful weekend for baseball in Oregon with temperatures expected to be in the upper 70’s.
One prediction
Oregon State wins two of three against UCLA
Heimlich and Fehmel will lead the Beavers to wins over UCLA on Thursday and Friday before the Beavers face a crucial Saturday (typically Sunday) game. Whoever is on the mound for the Beavers will be faced with trying to lock down UCLA for a third straight contest. It’s hard to hold down a team like UCLA for an entire weekend, but I expect the Beavers to win the series at Goss.