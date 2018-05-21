1. Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel have earned elite status

With dominant back-to-back outings against USC on Friday night, senior southpaw Luke Heimlich and junior Bryce Fehmel have ushered themselves into the Pac-12’s elite. Heimlich, matched his career high with a 14 strikeout performance on Friday while Fehmel limited USC to just one earned run over eight innings in Saturday’s win. In Heimlich’s last six starts, which have all been OSU wins, he’s thrown 45 innings and tallied 72 strikeouts to just five walks and 10 earned runs. Over Fehmel’s last three (also all wins), he’s tallied eight strikeouts in 21 innings pitched against just three walks and two earned runs. That’s pretty elite company for the Beavers starting 1-2 punch and if they continue playing at this high of a level, Oregon State will be able to march themselves deep into the postseason.

2. Oregon State was a completely different team on Sunday

There’s been something about Sundays for the Beavers over the past couple weeks. In the month of May, the Beavers have consistently played their worst overall game of that respective series. For example, against Washington State earlier this month, OSU dominated games one and two before tying a crucial game three. Against Stanford two weeks ago, the Beavers raced out to a 6-1 lead before collapsing bowing out to the Cardinal in another crucial game. Those demons once again resurfaced on Sunday as after the Beavers blew out the Trojans in game one and two and then were shockingly shut out 8-0 in the finale for the Beavers’ first shutout since the 2016 season. With just one regular season series remaining, it’s important that the Beavers end the season on a high-note and lock up a high national seed.

3. OSU received production from key role players

Despite the loss on Sunday, the weekend was still a success from the standpoint that the Beavers perhaps proved that they are the best offensive team in the country from top-to-bottom. Usual stalwarts Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman had a forgettable offensive weekend, but key bottom of the order guys like Kyle Nobach, Zak Taylor, Joe Casey, and Michael Gretler all had clutch hits throughout the weekend that showcased that the Beavers don’t need their top guns to be on in order for OSU to have success. While that offense came crashing to a halt on Sunday, OSU is still is a great position to bounce back.

continue reading below