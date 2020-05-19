COVID-19 has slowed the recruitment of many prospects in the 2021 class. There are others, however, who have used this time to get one step closer to committing, and Desoto (TX) receiver Jaedon Wilson is one of those people.

Wilson is a three-star playmaker who holds over 20 offers, including one from Oregon State. He recently trimmed his focus to 10 schools with the list featuring Oregon State, Arkansas, Louisville, Illinois, Utah, UCLA, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, and Cal.

“Things are going good, I am just taking it day-by-day and staying patient,” said Wilson. “It felt good to get the top-10 out, I have been getting a lot of love so it feels good to get it out.”

Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.