Oregon State extended an offer to Aledo, Texas quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi three days ago. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pro-style QB has seen his recruitment pick up in a big way since the beginning of March, with the Beavs being the latest to join the fold.

BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Fowler-Nicolosi below.