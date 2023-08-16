PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga is one of 78 players on the initial watch list for the 2023 Lombardi Award, it was announced Tuesday.

To be eligible for the honor, players must be a down lineman, on offense or defense, or be a linebacker who sets up no further than 5 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Fuaga, a junior, was a Pro Football Focus Honorable Mention All-American in 2022, while also being named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team. He started and played in 13 games as a sophomore, and enters 2023 having seen action in 27 overall.

Semifinalists for the honor will be announced Nov. 1, with four finalists selected Nov. 15. The 2023 honoree will be announced on Dec. 6.

It’s Fuaga’s second preseason honor as he was also announced to the Outland Trophy watch list on Aug. 1.

Fuaga and the Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

