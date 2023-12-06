PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga has been selected to two more All-America teams while Kitan Oladapo has been named an All-American by Pro Football Focus on Wednesday. Fuaga is also a first-teamer by PFF and has been selected second team by The Athletic.

Oladapo is an All-American for the first time in his career. Fuaga, meanwhile, has been selected to his second and third All-American teams of 2023 and was an honorable mention selection in 2022.

Oladapo’s honor comes after the Happy Valley, Ore., native ended the regular season with 63 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. He also recorded a sack and was credited with one pass breakup.

Oladapo was graded 89.3 by PFF this season, which is fourth-best nationally among safeties. He was also the only safety with 80-plus grades as a run defender, pass-rusher and in coverage.

Oladapo is the first Beaver defensive back to be recognized as an All-American since Jordan Poyer was a Consensus All-American in 2012.

Fuaga’s second and third honors come after he was named a First-Team selection by CBS Sports earlier Wednesday.

Fuaga, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., is part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to 180.8 yards per game on the ground. OSU has averaged 426.9 total yards per game and the Beavers have allowed just 15 sacks.

Individually, Fuaga is graded as the nation’s No. 1 run blocked by Pro Football Focus, at 90.7. His 86.5 overall grade, meanwhile, is third in the nation.

He is the first Oregon State offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-America honors since Andy Levitre in 2008.

OSU Athletics

