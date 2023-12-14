PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga earned yet another All-America honor on Wednesday, being selected to the second team by The Sporting News

That brings Fuaga’s tally to eight All-America honors in 2023.

Fuaga’s honor gives the Beavers a Sporting News All-American for the second consecutive season following Anthony Gould’s first-team selection a year ago. Fuaga is the first offensive lineman recognized by the publication since center John Didion in 1968.

In addition to Wednesday’s honor, he’s also been selected first team by the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America), CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Fuaga is also a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, The Athletic and USA Today.

He was also named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection via a vote of the conference’s coaches and the Associated Press and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

In addition, Fuaga is a finalist for the Polynesian Player of the Year award.

Fuaga, who hails from Tacoma, Wash., is part of an offensive line that has helped the Beavers to 180.8 yards per game on the ground. OSU has averaged 426.9 total yards per game and the Beavers have allowed just 15 sacks.

Individually, Fuaga is graded as the nation’s No. 1 run blocker by Pro Football Focus, at 90.7. His 86.5 overall grade, meanwhile, is third in the nation.

He is the first Oregon State offensive lineman to earn First-Team All-America honors since Andy Levitre in 2008.