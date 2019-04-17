BeaversEdge.com

Just a day after receiving an offer, Junior College transfer outside linebacker Maureese Wren announced his plans to take an official visit to Oregon State on the weekend of June 21st.

With an official visit planned to Missouri for June 7th-9th, the Tigers appear to be the Beavers biggest competitor. Wren could be an asset to many teams and could help Oregon State in more ways than one, making him a player to definitely keep an eye on moving forward.

As a talented athlete who can play both wide receiver and linebacker, it is not hard to see why so many schools have interest in him. In three years of varsity football at Mesquite Horn High School, Wren recorded 72 receptions for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns at receiver and added on 33 tackles including 11 sacks at outside linebacker.

The six-foot-four, 230 pound athlete held over 20 offers out of high school from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss and Washington, among others.

Less than two months after committing to Arkansas, Wren decommitted and ultimately would sign a letter of intent to play at Louisiana Tech, a school that he also never played a snap for. According to his twitter, Wren made unspecified false claims about the program and coaches at Louisiana Tech, resulting in him deciding to leave the school and take some time to work on himself.

Not long after, Wren found himself at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. According to NJCAARegion14.com, Wren played in seven games for the Apaches, racking up 72 yards on four receptions and 2 tackles on defense.

