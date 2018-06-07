The Oregon State Baseball team is just two wins away from Omaha as Pat Casey and Co. welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a spot to the College World Series on the line. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Into enemy territory

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 44-13, 18-4 Big Ten RPI: 13 Best win(s): vs UCLA June 2nd and 3rd (Minneapolis Regional) Worst loss(s): vs Creighton March 9th and 10th. Stats to watch .302 batting avg. (1st in Big 10) .441 slugging percentage (2nd) .393 on base percentage (1st) 590 hits (1st) 393 runs scored (1st) 352 RBI’s (1st) 273 walks (2nd) 3.06 ERA (1st) .228 opposing batting avg. (1st) 216 runs allowed (1st) 188 walks allowed (1st) .977 fielding percentage (1st) Spin-> Minnesota will be one of the most complete teams that the Beavers have faced all season outside of Cal State Fullerton and Stanford as Gophers rank near the top of most every statistical category in the Big 10. They have a dominant offense and it will be up to usual stalwarts Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel to lock down yet another potent offensive lineup. In terms of pitching and defense, Minnesota is near the top as well as they boast one of the most complete teams in the country. They aren’t on the same level as OSU statistically but make no mistake, there’s a reason they won the Big 10 and are still playing this time of year. Minnesota will bring a very good and hot team into Corvallis as they’ve won 12 straight and if OSU isn’t in it’s usual groove, the Gophers may just surprise them. Pitcher to watch No. 22 Patrick Fredrickson 9-0, 1.76 ERA, 92 IP, 70 SO, 24 BB, .200 opposing batting average. Hitter to watch No. 6 Terrin Vavra .393 avg, 84 hits, 13 2B, 10 HR, 59 RBI, .631 slugging percentage, 30 BB, 19 SO.

Threat level (1-5)

4. As far as threats go, I think Minnesota is as dangerous as anyone in the country right now. The Gophers have won 12 straight contests including two straight over UCLA in the Minneapolis Regional and are on paper a very very daunting matchup. However, the level of competition during a large part of that win streak is questionable at best outside of the Bruins and Purdue leading me to believe that while Minnesota will most likely challenge the Beavers this weekend, I don’t see them being able to take 2/3 from the No. 3 national seed on their home field.

Prediction-> Beavers take Friday-Saturday matchups; advance to Omaha