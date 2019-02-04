Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 10:55:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Stroud a top 2020 QB option for Oregon State

Dryirvacjjngwt0wn3dx
CJ Stroud
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) quarterback CJ Stroud finished his junior season without a single scholarship offer, but in the past few weeks, he's gained four Pac-12 offers and a Mountain West offer."I...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}