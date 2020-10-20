BeaversEdge - Sting Factor: Jaylen Martin's decommitment from Oregon State

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Oregon State scored a big recruiting win in early August when the Beavers dipped into Florida and landed a commitment.

Three-star defensive back Jaylen Martin committed to the Pac-12 school and the Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain safety was going to be a big piece of the Oregon State defensive back class.

But Martin backed off that pledge in recent days - only about two months after making it - and said his recruitment is 100 percent open again.

Iowa State, Kansas, South Florida, UCF, Washington State and others have offered and it would not be shocking to see Martin end up staying somewhere closer to home and probably in-state.

It is expected to be a smaller class for the Beavers and right now only three-star Arnez Madison is expected to play defensive back. Martin’s commitment was not only important to help fill a DB role but also to give Oregon State some in-roads into the state of Florida.