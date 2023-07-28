PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

From Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy

“Oregon State University joins with other Pac-12 members in reaffirming our commitment to the long-term strength and vitality of the conference. We are united by our shared values, our passion for the highest level of intercollegiate athletic competition, our leadership roles as Tier 1 research universities and our support for student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence.”

From Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes

“Oregon State Athletics trusts that the Pac-12 will secure a media rights deal that will strongly benefit the institutions that are remaining loyal to this conference. All of us at Oregon State will continue to work hard and diligently to continue the long-term membership and success of our athletic department at a national level.”

OSU Athletics