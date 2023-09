PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Statement from Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy regarding today’s Pac-12 court proceedings in Whitman County Superior Court in Washington:

“I am pleased with today’s decision. As the two remaining Pac-12 members, Oregon State and Washington State must be able to chart a path forward for the Pac-12 – not the members that have chosen to leave it.

We are confident in the merits of our position and look forward to working in a collaborative manner with the conference and departing members on a productive path forward. OSU and WSU, along with Pac-12 staff, have important work to do to protect the 2023-2024 seasons for all 12 schools’ student-athletes and plan for our future.”

OSU Athletics