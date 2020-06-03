Keeping talent in the state has been something that Jonathan Smith and his staff have aimed to do since taking the reigns at Oregon State. While the numbers don't quite stack up to those of California or other nearby states, there are always some incredibly talented players from the home state that the Beavers pursue.

With two commitments already from the backyard, the staff has done well to land almost all of their homegrown targets so far in the 2021 class. That being said, a huge target still remains, and those who are committed will continue to be prioritized until they arrive in Corvallis.

Below is a breakdown of each of those players.

