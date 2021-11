Starters as Recruits: Oregon State at Oregon

PROMO: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21

The final game of the regular season is here as the Oregon State Beavers are looking to make it two in a row against their in-state Rival, the Oregon Ducks.

Below, BeaversEdge takes a look at how each team's starters stacked up as recruits ahead of today's contest.

MORE: 5 Reasons Why Oregon State Can Beat Oregon | Jonathan Smith Extended | Staff Predictions | Injury Report