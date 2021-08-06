Standout Wide Receiver Zeriah Beason Excited For More Opportunities in 2021

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The expectations were higher than normal for freshman wide receiver Zeriah Beason when he arrived in Corvallis after an impressive high school career in the talent-rich state of Texas. The Beavers were in search of a go-to receiver following Isaiah Hodgins' departure to the NFL, and Beason came in as a true freshman and proved that he has the ability to be that guy for years to come.

Even with no spring practice, an unusual preseason camp, and a shortened 2020 season, Beason still managed to make a name for himself in the Beaver offense and found his stride late in the season.

Now, as fall camp begins for the 2021 season, Beason is ready to continue emerging into the spotlight.

"I am really ready for this year," Beason said. "I feel like last year I really didn't get to show all the work I put in. With this year there is more games and more opportunity so I feel like I will be able to show the world who I really am."

Though last season was a strange one, it was still beneficial for Beason and his fellow 2020 enrollees.

"I feel like it was really valuable, I feel like it benefited the young guys like people in my class a lot because people were able to learn both on the field and off the field, so it helped out a lot," said Beason.

The mental aspect of the game is where Beason says he feels most improved coming into this season, which could lead to many more big play opportunities for the second year receiver as the game continues to slow down. Especially with the ball in his hands in open space.

"I feel like I can get yards after catch pretty easily," said Beason. "Just putting me in space I feel like I will be able to score really every time."

As announced on Thursday, Beason has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.

He doesn't expect himself to be the only one in position to win awards though. A well-rounded and exciting squad will be trotting out in Orange and Black this season, and the goal for everyone is to participate in the postseason.

"The skill positions and the quarterback position, our defense is really young, and I feel like everybody just knows what they are doing and we can make it to a bowl game," Beason told the media. "I really have high hopes for that."

Head over to The Dam Board for more coverage of Oregon State's fall camp.