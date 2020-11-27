BeaversEdge - Staff Predictions: Oregon vs Oregon State

Staff Predictions: Oregon vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge.com has its predictions for Oregon State vs No. 9 Oregon!
With the Beavers (1-2) looking to build off a strong win over Cal and earn their first win over Oregon (3-0) since 2016, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
Injury Report vs UO
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
It's finally here!
It may be without a proper name, and in the middle of this abbreviated 2020-season, but Oregon & Oregon State are set to do battle in Reser Stadium on Friday afternoon.
With the Ducks being a 13.5 point favorite, I look for the Beavers to cover the spread and at least give themselves a chance to be in a position to pull this one out.
Despite Oregon not looking earth-shattering in its wins over Utah, Washington State, & UCLA, this is a very, very good football team that thrives in what Oregon State's struggles with.
The Ducks run the ball very physically and insistently, and now have a quarterback who can really extend plays in Tyler Shough. On the flip side, Oregon State's offense will have to have a performance we haven't seen all season to effectively move the ball against a really stout Duck defense.
If the Beavers can manage to give Tristan Gebbia time in the pocket, as Oregon will no doubt be loading the box and bringing pressure, and can limit UO's explosive plays on offense they just might have a chance to keep this one real close, very similar to last season.
I like Oregon to win this contest, but I expect the Beavers to cover the spread and perhaps be right there with a position to eke out the upset. However, OSU just hasn't shown me enough on both sides of the ball to be able to confidently pick them against the ninth-best team in the land. Oregon by seven...
Prediction: Oregon 31, Oregon State 24
Brenden on the year: (2-1)
JARED HALUS' PICK
This feels like a hard one to predict.
The storyline here for is obvious, Oregon has to force Tristan Gebbia to beat them. The way to do that? Stop the run.
But that isn't as easy as it sounds.
Jermar Jefferson has been a terror so far this season, and Oregon's defensive front has been nothing to write home about. As a matter of fact, they gave up 267 yards rushing to UCLA just last week. If the Beavers can get JJ going, it will open up so many opportunities, and the Beavers could control the game.
Honestly, I think that will happen. What it will come down to will be the defense. Can the Oregon State defense make enough plays to win the game? With a couple forced turnovers, I've got the Beavs.
Prediction: Oregon State 37, Oregon 35
Jared on the year: (2-1)
----
