Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. Oregon State heads to Washington as Jonathan Smith faces his old team.

It’s a matchup that’s been circled from the moment Jonathan Smith left Seattle for Corvallis… Oregon State vs Washington in Husky Stadium. While the Beavers certainly haven’t had the season that Smith had hoped for heading into this contest, it’s possible that the former Washington staffer might have some surprises for Chris Petersen and Co.

However, the odds are heavily stacked against the Beavs as the Huskies are one of the best teams in the Pac-12. Their defense is extremely physical and aggressive at the point of attack and OSU’s offense could have a long day ahead of them if they can’t establish a ground game early to take the pressure off Jake Luton and the passing game.

On the flip side, the Beaver defense is going to have its hands full with the duo of Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin. The senior tandem has some of the most seasoned experience and moxy in the Pac-12, and as they go, so do the Huskies. In UW’s two Pac-12 losses to Cal and Oregon, both teams were able to make Browning uncomfortable and get him off-balance. If the Beavers hope to keep this contest within striking distance, they’ll need to get after Browning and limit Gaskin’s explosive runs with sure tackling.

While the Beavers may have a little extra pep in their step playing for Smith against his former foe, OSU is simply too overmatched to pull off an upset in Seattle.

Oregon State 17, Washington 41