Staff Predictions: Oregon State Beavers vs Washington Huskies
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. Oregon State heads to Washington as Jonathan Smith faces his old team.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
It’s a matchup that’s been circled from the moment Jonathan Smith left Seattle for Corvallis… Oregon State vs Washington in Husky Stadium. While the Beavers certainly haven’t had the season that Smith had hoped for heading into this contest, it’s possible that the former Washington staffer might have some surprises for Chris Petersen and Co.
However, the odds are heavily stacked against the Beavs as the Huskies are one of the best teams in the Pac-12. Their defense is extremely physical and aggressive at the point of attack and OSU’s offense could have a long day ahead of them if they can’t establish a ground game early to take the pressure off Jake Luton and the passing game.
On the flip side, the Beaver defense is going to have its hands full with the duo of Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin. The senior tandem has some of the most seasoned experience and moxy in the Pac-12, and as they go, so do the Huskies. In UW’s two Pac-12 losses to Cal and Oregon, both teams were able to make Browning uncomfortable and get him off-balance. If the Beavers hope to keep this contest within striking distance, they’ll need to get after Browning and limit Gaskin’s explosive runs with sure tackling.
While the Beavers may have a little extra pep in their step playing for Smith against his former foe, OSU is simply too overmatched to pull off an upset in Seattle.
Oregon State 17, Washington 41
MIKE SINGER'S PICK
Oregon State is going to lose this game. But how will they play in the loss is what I'm interested in.
Washington's defense is really, really good. As I highlighted earlier this week, their pass rush isn't great and haven't recorded many more sacks than OSU has, but their back end is incredible and their linebackers are strong. Offensively, Washington is not as good as they've been in years past. They're not that explosive and Jake Browning can be hit or miss.
Washington opened as a 31 point favorite and the line was moved to 33.5. What?? That's a crazy high number for me, and if I were a betting man, I'd definitely pick the Beavers to cover that spread. Jonathan Smith will have this team playing hard against his former squad, and I think the matchup here is good for Oregon State, but the Huskies just have too much talent.
Oregon State 24, Washington 38