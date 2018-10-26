Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. The Beavers face Colorado on the road, which is where they last won a road game four years ago. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

After perhaps their worst game of the season, Oregon State will certainly play better against Colorado, but I don’t see it being enough to come out of Boulder with a win. While the Beavers may have a fighting chance given their familiarity with the Buffs via offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren, OSU’s defense is just too shaky to justify a shot at a road win. Whether or not CU receiver Laviska Shenault is able to go is a game-changer given his impact on the Buffs’ offense and if he’s not able to go, it would certainly give the Beavers a fighting chance. If Jake Luton is able to make his return and Shenault is out, OSU should keep it competitive, if neither happens, it could be a long day for Jonathan Smith and Co. Oregon State 21, Colorado 45

MITCH MONGE'S PICK

In Brian Lindgren’s return to Colorado, the Beavers’ will continue their winless streak in Boulder. On the Buff’s homecoming, expect Steven Montez and the Colorado offense to dominate a weak Beaver defense. Oregon State suffered its most humiliating loss of the year to California last weekend. Can’t say I expect much different this week against the Buffs. Oregon State 28, Colorado 55

MIKE SINGER'S PICK