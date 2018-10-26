Staff Predictions: Oregon State Beavers vs Colorado Buffaloes
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. The Beavers face Colorado on the road, which is where they last won a road game four years ago.
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
After perhaps their worst game of the season, Oregon State will certainly play better against Colorado, but I don’t see it being enough to come out of Boulder with a win. While the Beavers may have a fighting chance given their familiarity with the Buffs via offensive-coordinator Brian Lindgren, OSU’s defense is just too shaky to justify a shot at a road win.
Whether or not CU receiver Laviska Shenault is able to go is a game-changer given his impact on the Buffs’ offense and if he’s not able to go, it would certainly give the Beavers a fighting chance. If Jake Luton is able to make his return and Shenault is out, OSU should keep it competitive, if neither happens, it could be a long day for Jonathan Smith and Co.
Oregon State 21, Colorado 45
MITCH MONGE'S PICK
In Brian Lindgren’s return to Colorado, the Beavers’ will continue their winless streak in Boulder. On the Buff’s homecoming, expect Steven Montez and the Colorado offense to dominate a weak Beaver defense. Oregon State suffered its most humiliating loss of the year to California last weekend. Can’t say I expect much different this week against the Buffs.
Oregon State 28, Colorado 55
MIKE SINGER'S PICK
This is such a tough stretch for Oregon State -- at Colorado, vs USC, at Stanford, at Washington, and vs Oregon. If OSU is going to win a Pac-12 game this season, is this Saturday their best chance? I think Oregon State is talented enough to upset one of these teams, but man, 1-11 for back-to-back seasons is looking probable.
As far as the game this Saturday, I don't see it going very well for the Beavers. As a team, Colorado is not as talented from top to bottom as the other remaining foes this season for OSU, in my opinion, but I think OSU may not be as competitive this Saturday as they will in other games. My guess is that Oregon State will struggle playing at elevation, and Colorado is an angry team coming off road losses to USC and Washington. Colorado needs this win to reach bowl eligibility, and I think they'll get it easily against the Beavs.
Oregon State 16, Colorado 47