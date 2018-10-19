Staff Predictions: Cal Bears vs Oregon State Beavers
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. The Beavers look to get a win in the Pac-12 North on Homecoming while rocking the Retro Benny uniforms.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Well… Something’s gotta give. The Beavers enter Saturday’s Homecoming game searching for their first Pac-12 win since 2016 while Cal enters Reser Stadium looking for their first Pac-12 road win in the Justin Wilcox era.
Given that the Beavers have had an extra week of rest and preparation and the fact that Cal got whalloped 37-7 last week, I’d say the odds are quite good that Jonathan Smith and Co. earn their first Pac-12 win of the season.
Things will need to break the Beavers way on defense by forcing turnovers and getting off the field, but Oregon State has one of the best freshman in the country in Jermar Jefferson on offense, and it will be up to the Beaver offense to score points early and often to put pressure on Cal’s youthful and turnover prone offense.
Combine all of that with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff in 75 degree weather during Homecoming and it makes a great opportunity for the Beavers to knock off the Bears.
Cal 21, Oregon State 35
MIKE SINGER'S PICK
As the week has gone on, I've become more conflicted with my game prediction. In an interview with the Cal Rivals website, I predicted the Bears to win 24-21. But I'm not so sure on that anymore.
Cal's offense has been struggling and has problems at quarterback. They have three talented guys but can't seem to get things figured out (sounds familiar). Cal is No. 11 in the Pac-12 in scoring offense (23.0), No. 9 in total yards per game (393.3) and No. 11 in passing yards per game (214.5).
Oregon State's defensive woes this season have been well documented, so for the Beavs to face an offense that's struggling in what will be a hyped environment -- and let's face it, what is their most winnable game left on the schedule -- it makes sense for the Beavers to come away with a victory.
But college football doesn't make sense a lot of times. Can I just pick a tie? ... No? OK fine. I'll take the home team in a toss up.
Cal 35, Oregon State 36