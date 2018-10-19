Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. The Beavers look to get a win in the Pac-12 North on Homecoming while rocking the Retro Benny uniforms. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

Well… Something’s gotta give. The Beavers enter Saturday’s Homecoming game searching for their first Pac-12 win since 2016 while Cal enters Reser Stadium looking for their first Pac-12 road win in the Justin Wilcox era. Given that the Beavers have had an extra week of rest and preparation and the fact that Cal got whalloped 37-7 last week, I’d say the odds are quite good that Jonathan Smith and Co. earn their first Pac-12 win of the season. Things will need to break the Beavers way on defense by forcing turnovers and getting off the field, but Oregon State has one of the best freshman in the country in Jermar Jefferson on offense, and it will be up to the Beaver offense to score points early and often to put pressure on Cal’s youthful and turnover prone offense. Combine all of that with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff in 75 degree weather during Homecoming and it makes a great opportunity for the Beavers to knock off the Bears. Cal 21, Oregon State 35

MIKE SINGER'S PICK