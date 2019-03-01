Spring Ball Question: Will Luton or Gebbia separate themselves?
On March 5, the Oregon State Beavers will take the practice field for spring ball under head coach Jonathan Smith. BeaversEdge.com will be live in Corvallis with loads of content. In the meantime, there are a few key storylines to watch in spring ball, and we cover them this week.
Today's spring ball question is this: Will one of Oregon State's quarterbacks separate themselves in the competition?
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
The Storyline
Ever since Sean Mannion was selected in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Oregon State Beavers have had quite the quarterback dilemma.
In the past four seasons without Mannion, the Beavers have had Seth Collins, Nick Mitchell, Marcus McMaryion, Darell Garretson, Conor Blount, Jake Luton, and Jack Colletto take significant snaps. Whether it be due to injury or the coaches wanting to try a new guy, it's been quite a revolving door for OSU under center.
Heading into the 2019 season, expect a new name to be added to the list of quarterbacks since Mannion with highly touted Tristan Gebbia battling for a starting spot. The former Nebraska quarterback transferred to OSU last fall after being beat out for the starting job. He was ranked as a Rivals250 four-star prospect in the class of 2017.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news