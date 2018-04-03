Ticker
football

Spring Ball Question: Who will step up on the O-line and D-line?

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com
On April 4, the new look Oregon State Beavers under first time head coach Jonathan Smith will officially take the practice field for spring ball. BeaversEdge.com will be live in Corvallis with loads of content.

Leading up to OSU's first practice, we pose several questions in this"spring ball question" series.

Trent Moore
Who will step up on the O-line and D-line?

