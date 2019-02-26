Spring Ball Question: What will the starting O-line look like?
On March 5, the Oregon State Beavers will take the practice field for spring ball under head coach Jonathan Smith. BeaversEdge.com will be live in Corvallis with loads of content. In the meantime, there are a few key storylines to watch in spring ball, and we cover them this week.
Today's spring ball question is this: What will the starting offensive line look like for the Beavers?
The Storyline
The Oregon State Beavers have some holes to fill on its offensive line after graduating a few key contributors from last year's team.
Kammy Delp and Yanni Demogerontas both started games at right guard for the Beavers last season but have exhausted their eligibility. Trent Moore started all 12 games at right tackle, and Sumner Houston started all 12 games at center.
While losing four seniors is never a good thing, the Beavs return multi-year starters in Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka, who will play tackle and guard, respectively.
Along with Brandel and Lavaka, Clay Cordasco is returning for his senior year, although he's played very little in his time at Corvallis.
