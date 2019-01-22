Former USF defensive backs coach Blue Adams has been hired to coach the same position at Oregon State, BeaversEdge.com's Mike Singer reports. Sources indicated that he was on campus in Corvallis today.

The news is expected to be announced sometime soon, potentially by the end of the week.

Adams coached at USF for the past two seasons, but the Tampa Bay Times reported a week after USF's bowl game that Adams was not expected to return in 2019.

The 39-year-old played cornerback for the Cincinnati Bearcats, and then played in the NFL from 2003-2007 for four different teams.

He started his coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant for Purdue. He moved to Northern Iowa as their defensive backs coach in 2011 before heading back to the pros to coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2015.

Adams returned to the college ranks in 2016 to coach West Virginia's cornerbacks and joined USF the following season.

Adams fills a void left by Greg Burns, who left Oregon State to coach at USC.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking news story from BeaversEdge.com.